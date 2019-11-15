App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Favourable SC judgment offers little relief, Fortis Healthcare share price slips 17%

The share had touched 52-week high of Rs 161 in the morning trade.

Fortis Healthcare share price declined 17 percent intraday after touching 52-week high of Rs 161 in the morning trade on November 15 following a Supreme Court order in favour of its subsidiary Escort Heart Institute & Research Centre Limited (EHIRCL).

The court quashed the proceedings for eviction of EHIRCL from its premises in Delhi’s Okhla, the company told the exchanges.

EHIRCL had moved the Delhi High Court after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2005 terminated the lease of the hospital.

EHIRCL writ petition was dismissed by a single judge bench in 2006. EHIRCL then unsuccessfully sought relief from a two-judge bench following which it filed a special leave petition in the top court.

The matter came up for final hearing on November 15, when the court quashed the eviction proceedings.

The copy of the judgment was awaited, the company said.

At 1130 hours, Fortis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 137.55, down Rs 18.55, or 11.88 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

