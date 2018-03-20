App
Mar 20, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Eyeing growth in mid-teens; focus on mkt share, rural penetration, stable margins: Dabur

The plan is not to depend on market tailwinds to support growth but develop our own growth through market share gains, deeper rural penetration, better category management etc, said Sunil Duggal of Dabur India.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Sunil Duggal, CEO, Dabur is hopeful of a better 2019 as compared to a subdued 2018. The first quarter of FY19 would look good on account of low base but expect demand to improve from second quarter on back of government spends and good monsoons would be an added advantage, he added.

The endevour going forward is to grow in mid-teens and if not that, then definitely in low-teens on back of sustainable margins, said Duggal, adding that they will be able to hold margins due to price control.

The plan is not to depend on market tailwinds to support growth but develop our own growth through market share gains, deeper rural penetration, better category management etc, said Duggal, adding that they would like to outperform the market

With regards to competition, the bad news is behind them and not as obstructive as it was earlier, he said.

The momentum in products like honey is good, while the market share in toothpaste and hair oil segment is showing good traction. Other segments are showing a stable to slight increase in market share.

In the oral segment they have been gaining market share, which currently is around 16 percent, said Duggal.

Moreover, categories in which their brand and Patanjali brands converge, the company is doing well.

For the entire discussion, watch video

tags #Dabur India #oral healthcare #Sunil Duggal

