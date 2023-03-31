 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nestle gains on buzz of Ching's joining its noodle basket, analysts warn of ‘expensive deal’

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The addition of the iconic Ching's brand to Maggi-maker Nestle India's basket will be a further boost to its market leadership, believe analysts but some have valuation concerns.

Nestle India shares gained almost 3 percent on March 31 afternoon following a report that parent Nestle SA is among the final bidders for Capital Foods Pvt Ltd, which owns the famous Ching’s Secret brand.

At 1.15 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 19,610 on the National Stock Exchange, up 2.92 percent from the previous close. Nestle SA holds 34.28 percent stake in Nestle India and Maggi Enterprises Ltd 28.48 percent. The rest is held by public shareholders

Any transaction would likely value the Indian firm at more than $1 billion, news agency Bloomberg said in the report.

As per reports, Capital Foods is set to clock in Rs 800 crore in revenue for FY23, so the analysts Moneycontrol spoke to believe the deal would be expensive at a 10x EV/Sales ratio.