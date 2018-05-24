App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Soybean futures to sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Jun Soybean edged lower on fresh selling by the market participants.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Jun Soybean edged lower on fresh selling by the market participants.  The prices have been on uptrend on expectation of better demand for crushing from oil mills as govt is planning to hike import duties of soft oil – soy oil, rapeoil and sunflower oil.  Moreover, diminishing arrivals in physical is also driving the prices higher in last 15 days.  Soybean acre age is expected to be higher in coming kharif season as prices are attractive for the farmers. Production forecast for soybean is pegged at 108 lakh tonnes (lt) compared to 90 lt last year due to normal monsoon forecast while domestic crushing will increase 11% to 91 lt amid higher import duty and weaker rupees as per USDA monthly report .

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways on expectation of improved crushing demand and diminishing arrivals of soybean in the physical market.  Moreover, normal rains and good sowing data may have bearish impact on prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

