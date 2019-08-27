Expect HCL Tech to witness downtick by 2-4%: P Lilladher

According to Prabhudas Lilladher, HCL Technologies is expected to witness downtick by 2â€4%, despite possibility of earnings upgrade as revenue moderation is key negative inline with expectation, says the report.
Prabhudas Lilladher's report on HCL Technologies
"HCL Tech reported Q1FY15 revenue softer than PLe/consensus expectation. The company reported a revenue growth of 1.9% QoQ (3.2% @cc) in USD terms for Q1FY15. HCL Tech has signed multi‐year multi‐million dollar deal in excess of TCV $1bn+ in Q1FY15 including ~15 transformational deals. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs6/share. We expect stock to witness downtick by 2‐4%, despite possibility of earnings upgrade as revenue moderation is key negative inline with our expectation.
HCLT revenue grew by 3.7% QoQ to Rs87.35bn for Q1FY15 (PLe Rs88.4bn, Cons: Rs88.1bn) in INR term, whereas revenue in USD terms grew by 1.8% QoQ to $1,433mn (PLe: $1,460m, Cons.: $1,456m). EBITDA margin eroded by 122bps to 25.1% (PLe: 26.5%, Cons: 25.6%), due to wage hike. EPS grew by 2% QoQ to Rs26.51 (PLe: Rs25.44, Cons.: Rs24.84); due to higher other income Rs3580m (Q4FY14: Rs2110m).
Revenue for US, Europe and APAC grew by +5.6% (+5.7% @cc), ‐0.3% (+2.7% @cc), and ‐8.6% (‐6.4% @cc) QoQ respectively. In terms of services, IMS, BPO and Engg R&D, grew by +1.8% (+3.6% @cc), ‐0.1% (+1.1% @cc) and +7.5% (+8.1% @cc) QoQ respectively. In terms of verticals, Financial Serivess, Retail and Telecom grew by +1.1% (+3.0% @cc), +13.8% (+15.8% @cc) and ‐0.4% (+0.3% @cc) QoQ respectively.
Attrition moderated by 30bp to 16.6%, whereas utilization (blended) eases by 180bp to 82.7% as employee addition was up by 155% to 3.8k. We see limited room for utilization uptick", says Prabhudas Lilladher research report.For all recommendations, click here
