Expect Gold prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities's report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices closed marginally lower by 0.1 percent at $1291.6 per ounce supported by a wilting dollar as Italian political risk receded, though the prospect of another rise in U.S. interest rates capped gains. The metal fell on Friday after stronger - than - expected U.S. payrolls data shored up expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would press ahead with another rate hike at its June meeting. The euro eroded some of last month's hefty losses to bounce 0.5 percent against the dollar as Italy's political tensions eased. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.46 percent to close at Rs.30685 per 10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as political uncertainty in Italy seems to have eased now while stronger non - farm payrolls data has raised expectations of rate hike by the US FED in its June Meeting. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1292 per ounce.

