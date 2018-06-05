App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Monday, spot gold prices closed marginally lower by 0.1 percent at $1291.6 per ounce supported by a wilting dollar as Italian political risk receded, though the prospect of another rise in U.S. interest rates capped gains.


Angel Commodities's report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices closed marginally lower by 0.1 percent at $1291.6 per ounce supported by a wilting dollar as Italian political risk receded, though the prospect of another rise in U.S. interest rates capped gains. The metal fell on Friday after stronger - than - expected U.S. payrolls data shored up expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would press ahead with another rate hike at its June meeting. The euro eroded some of last month's hefty losses to bounce 0.5 percent against the dollar as Italy's political tensions eased. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.46 percent to close at Rs.30685 per 10 gms.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as political uncertainty in Italy seems to have eased now while stronger non - farm payrolls  data has raised expectations of rate hike by the US FED in its June  Meeting. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1292 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:09 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

