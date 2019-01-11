App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold futures to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Thursday, Spot gold prices declined by 0.51 percent to close at $ 1286.3. per tonne as investors cut off their shorts against U.S. Currencies.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, Spot gold prices declined by 0.51 percent to close at $ 1286.3. per tonne as investors cut off their shorts against U.S. Currencies. Stronger dollar pushed the yellow metal prices lower. FED Chairman, Jerome Powell further confirmed slowdown in the rate hike in 2019 which might restrict the gains for the Dollar Index. On the MCX Gold prices traded lower by - 0.38 percent to close at Rs. 3 1880.0 per 10g ms.


Outlook


International markets trading higher by 0.3 3 percent at $ 1291.65 per ounce. FED’s dovish statement might pressurize the Dollar and in turn support the yellow metal prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 11, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

