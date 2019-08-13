Expect correction in Power Grid: SP Tulsian

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18, "In case of Power Grid Corporation of India, if you have about 40 crore shares coming in the market I don’t think that these prices can sustain because artificially the position were built up. We have seen the huge delivery based buying if you recall when the follow-on public offer (FPO) was opened. About maybe 2 crore shares were getting bought everyday, so even those stocks have to get liquidated."

"FPO shares will hit the market on December 24 or 26 (expiry day), so probably we may see the selling start because already the allotment has happened. The amount got debited yesterday; 966 shares have come for those who have gone with the ASBA. So, those who will be getting the allotment probably will be courageous to sell shares on December 26 also because one has to complete the pay in on maybe i.e. December 28 or maybe on Monday because this time the pay in is going to happen on Monday. I don’t think that one can take a positive view on the stock. In fact I am seeing good amount of correction likely to happen because of this new float coming in into the market," Tulsian said.

