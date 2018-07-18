Exit Trent on rallies, says Mazhar Mohammad

Chartviewindia.in

For the last 6 months, this counter is stuck in the range of Rs 360 – 295 levels. After testing the upper band of this range in the current week, this counter appears to be heading to the lower boundary of its consolidation.

After witnessing correction last week from the higher end of the range, it looks prudent to exit this counter on rallies around Rs 350 levels and re-enter only on a breakout above 365 on a closing basis. On such a breakout a huge target around Rs 425 can be expected.

