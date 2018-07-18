App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exit Trent on rallies, says Mazhar Mohammad

After witnessing correction last week from the higher end of the range, it looks prudent to exit this counter on rallies around Rs 350 levels and re-enter only on a breakout above 365 on a closing basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mazhar Mohammad

Chartviewindia.in

For the last 6 months, this counter is stuck in the range of Rs 360 – 295 levels. After testing the upper band of this range in the current week, this counter appears to be heading to the lower boundary of its consolidation.

After witnessing correction last week from the higher end of the range, it looks prudent to exit this counter on rallies around Rs 350 levels and re-enter only on a breakout above 365 on a closing basis. On such a breakout a huge target around Rs 425 can be expected.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:01 pm

