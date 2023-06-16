Exclusive | Warburg Pincus sells 6% stake in Kalyan Jewellers; Nomura, Franklin Templeton among buyers

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. | CMP Rs 131.10 | Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 15 percent on June 16 after a large trade happened on the bourses. Around 6.4 crore shares, representing 6.2 percent equity, changed hands in six block deals today. In Q4 of FY23, consolidated net sales rose 18 percent YoY to Rs 3,381.80 crore whereas profit after tax was down 3 percent at Rs 70.09 crore.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Private equity fund Warburg Pincus' Highdell Investment sold 6.2 percent stake in Kalyan Jewellers on June 16, which was picked up by five buyers, sources told Moneycontrol.

Among the buyers, the big names were Nomura India Fund and Franklin Templeton, which picked stakes worth Rs 250 crore and Rs 200 crore, respectively. Think Master Fund also picked a stake worth Rs 190 crore, the sources added.

They also told Moneycontrol that Warburg Pincus has committed that it won't be selling any shares in Kalyan Jewellers for the next nine months.

On March 27, Warburg Pincus offloaded a 2.5 percent stake in the company through a block deal. As of March end, it held a 23.8 percent stake in the company and with today's sale, it stands at 17.6 percent.

Also Read: Kalyan Jewellers jumps 12% on large block deals

The company plans to open 52 showrooms in the non-South markets this year, which means almost one store every week, at an investment of Rs 1,300 crore that will largely be borne by the franchisee.

Non-South markets contribute to 35 percent of the company’s India business and Kalyan aims to take it to 50 percent by 2025. The company is working with the Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model.

"We have also drawn up plans to reduce invested capital in the Middle East and improve its return profile by converting some of the existing owned showrooms to franchised ones and simultaneously expand the showroom network to the franchise model," Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers said in Q4 earnings concall.

In Q4 of FY23, consolidated net sales rose 18 percent YoY to Rs 3,381.80 crore whereas profit after tax was down 3 percent at Rs 70.09 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers stock ended at Rs 131.10 on the NSE, higher by 14.80 percent from the previous close.