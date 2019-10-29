App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Excel Industries gains 8% on acquisition of NetMatTix Crop's chemical mfg unit

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,680 and 52-week low Rs 735.15 on 02 November, 2018 and 13 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Excel Industries surged over 8 percent intraday on Octover 29 after the company completed the acquisition of chemical manufacturing unit of NetMatrix Crop Care.

The acquisition of the chemical manufacturing unit of NetMatTix Crop Care Limited located at Plot no. 15 & 15A, APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been successfully completed on October 25, 2019, company said in the BSE release.

At 1309 hrs, Excel Industries was quoting at Rs 970, up Rs 59.55, or 6.54 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,680 and its 52-week low of Rs 735.15 on 02 November, 2018 and 13 August, 2019, respectively.

related news

Currently, it is trading 42.26 percent below its 52-week high and 31.95 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 26 percent in the last 1 year.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.