Excel Industries gains 8% on acquisition of NetMatTix Crop's chemical mfg unit

Shares of Excel Industries surged over 8 percent intraday on Octover 29 after the company completed the acquisition of chemical manufacturing unit of NetMatrix Crop Care.
The acquisition of the chemical manufacturing unit of NetMatTix Crop Care Limited located at Plot no. 15 & 15A, APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been successfully completed on October 25, 2019, company said in the BSE release.
At 1309 hrs, Excel Industries was quoting at Rs 970, up Rs 59.55, or 6.54 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,680 and its 52-week low of Rs 735.15 on 02 November, 2018 and 13 August, 2019, respectively.
The share price declined 26 percent in the last 1 year.
