Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eveready Industries share price jumps 4% after commencing partial operations at Karnataka plant

The Company is assessing the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and/or the State Government from time to time, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Eveready Industries share price jumped over 4 percent in the morning trade on April 16 after the company had received permission from the concerned Government Authority, for operation of its battery manufacturing facility at Maddur, Karnataka subject to certain guidelines inclusive of maintaining a minimum number of working employees.

Accordingly, the company’s battery manufacturing facility at Maddur is partially operational in a gradual and phased manner. It is assessing the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and/or the State Government from time to time, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock, having gained 56 percent in the last six months, was trading at Rs 59.60, up Rs 2.60, or 4.56 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 59.60 and an intraday low of Rs 57.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 09:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eveready Industries

