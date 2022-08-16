Even after 110% run in the past year, HAL remains analysts’ favourite PSU pick

Source: Twitter/@IAF_MCC

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

A public sector undertaking (PSU) emerging as a multibagger is at best a flight of fancy but when it does happen, it is hard to miss.

In the last year, some names in defence and energy sectors have rocketed to impressive gains. Among them is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the maker of Tejas aircraft and light combat helicopters, which has risen more than 110 percent during the period.

Going by its recent earnings performance, the rally seems to be far from over, say analysts.

With the government’s growing push for Made in India to reduce defence imports, the revenue of India’s largest defence PSU for the June quarter more than doubled to Rs 3,622 crore year on year (YoY). Net profit more than trebled to Rs 620 crore during the same period.

Both numbers along with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin figures, which increased 781 bps to 22.8 percent, were better than Street expectations.

“We believe revenue growth would have been led by strong growth in repair and overhaul and spares segments in Q1 on the back of strong order book of Rs 19,300 crore as on March 2022, which represents 23 percent of the total order book,” said Harshit Kapadia, an analyst with Elara Capital.

Mighty wings

The company’s products, especially Tejas and light combat helicopters, were not just well received by the Indian armed forces but overseas as well, with Malaysia, showing interest in the light combat aircraft after the US and Australia.

This has increased hopes of the company getting large orders that will provide revenue visibility. Besides, India has the world's second-largest military and it is the third-largest defence spender globally. Analysts hope that a larger part of it will go to HAL.

“We expect production volumes to pick up in H2FY23,” said Kapadia. He has an “accumulate” rating on the stock with the target at Rs 2,650.

Also Read: ED attaches assets of ex-HAL GM, others over embezzlement charges

Top gun

The company is working on specific jets to fulfil niche roles for the Indian defence forces. A recent media report said HAL was working on an AI-driven multi-role, advanced and long-endurance drone for strategic missions in high-altitude areas, including the frontiers with China.

Chirag Shah, an analyst at ICICI Direct, has a “buy” rating on the stock and believes the stock will rise to Rs 2,860 over the next 12 months from Rs 2,270. An increase in profitability with strong asset turnover will result in healthy return ratios over FY23-24, he said.

The analyst listed the following triggers that will push up the stock price:

-A healthy order book of Rs 82,200 crore, which is 3.3 times FY22 revenues. It has been led by large-scale orders in the manufacturing of aircraft and helicopters.

-Continuous order inflows in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) with a strong order pipeline of Rs 1.25 lakh crore in manufacturing for the next three to four years

- The delivery of LCA Tejas MK1A to the Indian Air Force, its largest order in manufacturing, expected from FY25.

- Execution of other key orders and sustained growth in MRO will drive revenue growth in double digits from FY25.

Recently, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock, saying India's aerospace industry has a long runway for growth and HAL's products could see orders worth over $60 billion in the manufacturing segment alone.

Besides, the MRO segment would add another layer to the revenue, it added, echoing what Shah said.

The stock has gained 84 percent in 2022, so far, and if analysts’ projections go right, the rally will only get bigger.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

On August 16, the stock ended at 2,294.20 on the NSE, up 1.06 percent from the previous day.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​