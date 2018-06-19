EURINR is expected to trend lower today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD gained marginally while EURINR fell 0.1 percent during the same time frame on Monday. Dollar surged to 95.048, on escalating global trade war tensions. Also, dispute in Germany's governing coalition weighed on the single currency. In the recently concluded ECB meeting Mario Draghi decided that the central bank will shut its bond buyback program by the end of the year but in a balanced announcement reflecting the uncertainties hanging over the economy.

EURINR is expected to trend lower in today’s session.

