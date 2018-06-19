App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trend lower today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD gained marginally while EURINR fell 0.1 percent during the same time frame on Monday.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD gained marginally while EURINR fell 0.1 percent during the same time frame on Monday. Dollar surged to 95.048, on escalating global trade war tensions.  Also, dispute in Germany's governing coalition weighed on the single currency. In the recently concluded ECB meeting Mario Draghi decided that the central bank will shut its bond buyback program by the end of the year but in a balanced announcement reflecting the uncertainties hanging over the economy.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to trend lower in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 19, 2018 11:22 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

