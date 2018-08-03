App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD depreciated by 0.65 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.24 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.65 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.24 percent during the same time frame. In the last ECB meeting held on 26 th July 2018 Mario Draghi reiterated that ECB will end its bond purchase program by end of the year and interest rates likely to remain at same levels till summer of 2019.  Meanwhile, Euro zone CPI came in at 2.1% for June’18 against market expectations of 2%. Manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 55.1 for July’18

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

