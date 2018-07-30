App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.81 percent during the same time frame.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.81 percent during the same time frame. In the last ECB meeting held on 26 th July 2018 Mario Draghi reiterated that ECB will end its bond purchase program by end of the year and interest rates likely to remain at same levels till summer of 2019. Also, trade talks between EU head Jean - Claude Juncker and Donald Trump went well and have likely averted a trade war scenario between the two parties. Manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in at 55.1 for June’18 against market expectations of 54.7.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.