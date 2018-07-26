EURINR is expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.38 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.29 percent during the same time frame. Manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in at 55.1 for June’18 against market expectations of 54.7. Also, trade talks between EU head Jean - Claude Juncker and Donald Trump went well and have likely averted a trade war scenario between the two parties. Markets will be keenly watching the ECB meeting to get clarity about the future policy stance of the central bank.

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

