EURINR is expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.2 4 percent yesterday while EURINR remained flat during the same time frame. Euro zone final CPI reached 2 percent in June’18. This marks the highest release since Feb’17. In the next ECB meeting which will be held on 26th July’18 investors are likely to get clarity about the chances of an interest rate hike in the summer of 2019 or will the rate hike happen later. Also, German PPI for June’18 came in line with market expectations at 0.3 percent.

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

