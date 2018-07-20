EURINR is expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.03 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.31 percent during the same time frame. However, in the recently announced ECB meeting minutes the central bank sees interest rates at record for as long it is needed in order to give sufficient boost to inflation. Meanwhile Euro zone final CPI reached 2 percent in June’18. This marks the highest release since Feb’17. In the next ECB meeting which will be held on 26 th July ’ 18 investors are likely to get clarity about the chances of a interest rate hike in the summer of 2019 or will the rate hike happen later.

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.