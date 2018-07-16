EURINR is expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.9 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 1.41 percent during the same time frame. However, in the recently announced ECB meeting minutes the central bank sees interest rates at record for as long it is needed in order to give sufficient boost to inflation. They are also expecting a continued slowdown in growth in Q2 which was seen in Q1 as well. However, German economic sentiment data came in at - 24.7 for June’18 against market expectations of - 17.9.

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.