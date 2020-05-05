App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.45 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.76 percent.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.45 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.76 percent.The European Central Bank (ECB) opted to keep its main interest rates unchanged in its monetary policy meeting, as the euro zone faces a deep economic crisis. However it did ease conditions for bank and stress that it is ready to buy more government bonds if needed. Meanwhile, German April Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 34.5, although the one for the whole Union came down to 33.5. Also, the EU Investor Confidence index plunged to -41.8 in May, much worse than the -33.5 anticipated.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Read More
First Published on May 5, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

