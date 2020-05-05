EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.45 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.76 percent.The European Central Bank (ECB) opted to keep its main interest rates unchanged in its monetary policy meeting, as the euro zone faces a deep economic crisis. However it did ease conditions for bank and stress that it is ready to buy more government bonds if needed. Meanwhile, German April Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 34.5, although the one for the whole Union came down to 33.5. Also, the EU Investor Confidence index plunged to -41.8 in May, much worse than the -33.5 anticipated.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

