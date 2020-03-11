App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, EURUSD depreciated by 1.47 percent whereas EURINR appreciated by 2.25 percent.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


On Tuesday, EURUSD depreciated by 1.47 percent whereas EURINR appreciated by 2.25 percent. The seasonally adjusted GDP in the Euro Zone area expanded by 0.1% in the fourth quarter as expected which lifted their annual growth prospects to 1% from 0.9%. However, the coronavirus breakout has hampered the economy. Italy earmarked $8.5 billion to support the people infected by the virus. Even Germany plans to infuse an additional 12.4 billion euros between 2021 and 2024.



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

