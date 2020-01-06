EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD remained flat last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.25 percent the same time frame. The EU released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B. German business climate data came in at 96.3 for Nov’19 against market expectations of 95.6. German manufacturing PMI came in line with market expectations at 43.7 for Dec’19. Trading was inactive in the bloc during the past week on account of New Year Holidays. In the coming week, movements in EURINR will be driven by ECB monetary policy meeting minutes.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

