EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Europe of devaluing the euro zone's single currency in a series of tweets on Tuesday that also targeted U.S. monetary policy with renewed attacks on the U.S. central bank. "The Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage," Trump tweeted without offering any evidence. The trade war also had its impact on Yuan which in turn supported the Euro. Worsening of trade situation might further support Euro.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

