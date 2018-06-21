App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD fell 0. 2 percent while EURINR declined marginally on Wednesday.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD fell 0. 2 percent while EURINR declined marginally on Wednesday. Euro declined as ECB’s commitment to hike rates in the summer of 2019 has suggested that the tone is still dovish. Trump said he would impose a further 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, following levies on $50 billion, sparking concerns of further retaliatory measures from China. However, sharp losses were cushioned as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on a plan to strengthen the euro area.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to trade lower in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 21, 2018 10:25 am

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

