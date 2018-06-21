EURINR is expected to trade lower today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD fell 0. 2 percent while EURINR declined marginally on Wednesday. Euro declined as ECB’s commitment to hike rates in the summer of 2019 has suggested that the tone is still dovish. Trump said he would impose a further 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, following levies on $50 billion, sparking concerns of further retaliatory measures from China. However, sharp losses were cushioned as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on a plan to strengthen the euro area.

EURINR is expected to trade lower in today’s session.

