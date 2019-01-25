EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0. 7 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0. 9 percent during the same time frame. Euro dipped after reports showed that its economy was closing stagnation in early 2019. Falling demand and businesses booking the weakest rise in output for five - and - a - half years added further pressure. Even the IHS Markit Eurozone Composite Purchasing Manager’s Index declined to 50.7 in January from 51.1 in December. As per the expectation of the market the E CB kept the monetary policy unchanged, Mr. Draghi expressed greater concern over their economic condition and signalled towards a later rate hike.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to trade lower in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.