Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.05 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.06 percent during the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.05 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.06 percent during the same time frame. Euro prices were steady in yesterday trading session as the confidence amongst the German investors seems to have improved this month. However, their economy ’ s current situation se ems to be declined to four year low levels which raised concerns over growth outlook of Europe’s largest economy.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to trade lower in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

