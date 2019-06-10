EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.9 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.31 percent the same time frame. As largely anticipated, the central bank kept rates unchanged and pushed forward guidance into H1 2020, signalling no rate moves until next year. Mr. Draghi remarked in the press conference that the central bank stands ready to act if conditions deteriorate, a remake of the “whatever it takes,” amid the risk and the uncertainties related to global trade and economic growth. EURINR in the coming week will be driven by CPI data from Germany and France.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to trade higher in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.