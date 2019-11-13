EURINR is expected to trade depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.05 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.05 percent the same time frame. German factory orders for Oct’19 came in at 1.3 percent against market expectations of 0.1 percent. Germany released the November ZEW survey on Economic Sentiment, which came in at - 2.1, much better than the previous -22.8 and the expected -13. The European Commission decided to downgrade its growth forecasts for this year and indicating that “the external environment has become much less supportive and uncertainty is running high.”
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.
