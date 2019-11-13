App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.05 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.05 percent the same time frame. German factory orders for Oct’19 came in at 1.3 percent against market expectations of 0.1 percent. Germany released the November ZEW survey on Economic Sentiment, which came in at - 2.1, much better than the previous -22.8 and the expected -13. The European Commission decided to downgrade its growth forecasts for this year and indicating that “the external environment has become much less supportive and uncertainty is running high.”



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 13, 2019 09:48 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

