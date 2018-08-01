EURINR is expected to trade appreciate today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.39 percent during the same time frame. In the last ECB meeting held on 26 th July 2018 Mario Draghi reiterated that ECB will end its bond purchase program by end of the year and interest rates likely to remain at same levels till summer of 2019. Also, trade talks between EU head Jean - Claude Juncker and Donald Trump went well and have likely averted a trade war scenario between the two parties. Meanwhile, Euro zone CPI came in at 2.1% for June’ 18 against market expectations of 2%.

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.