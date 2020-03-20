App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 1.09 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.46 percent.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 1.09 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.46 percent. In Europe, Italian PM Conte urged EU leaders to consider issuing a joint debt in the Union to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis. The ECB announced late Wednesday an emergency €750 billion "pandemic emergency purchase program" (PEPP) to buy private and public sector securities. Germany released an unexpected preliminary estimate of the March IFO Business Climate, which fell to 87.7 from 96.



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on Mar 20, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.