EURINR is expected to trade appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 1.09 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.46 percent. In Europe, Italian PM Conte urged EU leaders to consider issuing a joint debt in the Union to help the economy recover from the coronavirus crisis. The ECB announced late Wednesday an emergency €750 billion "pandemic emergency purchase program" (PEPP) to buy private and public sector securities. Germany released an unexpected preliminary estimate of the March IFO Business Climate, which fell to 87.7 from 96.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.