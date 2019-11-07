App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.08 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.37 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.08 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.37 percent the same time frame. German factory orders for Oct’19 came in at 1.3 percent against market expectations of 0.1 percent. EU GDP data came in at 0.2 percent against market expectations of 0.1 percent. EU services PMI came in at 52.2 for Oct’19 against market expectations of 51.8.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Nov 7, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

