EURINR is expected to trade appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.9 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 1.05 percent the same time frame. Falling demand and businesses booking the weakest rise in output for five - and - a - half years limited the gains. Even the IHS Markit Eurozone Composite Purchasing Manager’s Index declined to 50.7 in January from 51.1 in December. Meanwhile, the Eurozone GDP came in line with market expectations at 0.2 percent. As per the expectation of the market the ECB kept the monetary policy unchanged, Mr.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.