EURINR is expected to trade appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.35 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.13 percent the same time frame. German economic sentiment came in at -22.8 for Sep’19 against market expectations of -27. CPI data from EU came in line with market expectations at 0.7 percent for Oct’19. EU GDP data came in at 0.2 percent against market expectations of 0.1 percent.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10th