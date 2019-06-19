EURINR is expected to trade appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.83 percent during the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.83 percent during the same time frame. The leader of the European Central Bank spoke at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra and said that further interest rate cuts remain part of the central bank's tools, leaving doors opened for more stimulus, signaling that policymakers would act if inflation doesn't give signs of picking up. According to the official report, the sharp drop “coincides with an increased uncertainty regarding the future development of the global economy and substantially worsened figures for the German economy at the beginning of the second quarter.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session
