Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.24 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.17 percent during the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.24 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.17 percent during the same time frame. EU commission denied the Italian budget and asked to send a revised one by 3 weeks. Angela Merkel coalition party lost a regional election in Frankfurt raising questions over the government’s future. Meanwhile, GDP from Euro zone came in at 0.2 percent against market expectations of 0.4 percent. Italian quarterly GDP came in at 0 percent against market expectations of 0.2 percent.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 11:50 am

