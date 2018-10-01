EURINR is expected to sideways today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 1.2 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.69 percent during the same time frame. Mario Draghi’s latest speech he expects underlying inflation in Euro area to raise in the coming future. German CPI came in at 0.4 percent for Aug’18 against market expectations of 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. The populist parties are striking an anti - European tone in defending their decision.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

