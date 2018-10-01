App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 1.2 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.69 percent during the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 1.2 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.69 percent during the same time frame. Mario Draghi’s latest speech he expects underlying inflation in Euro area to raise in the coming future. German CPI came in at 0.4 percent for Aug’18 against market expectations of 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. The populist parties are striking an anti - European tone in defending their decision.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

