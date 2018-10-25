App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD depreciated by 0. 68 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.76 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0. 68 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.76 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. EU commission denied the Italian budget and asked to send a revised one by 3 weeks. But the Italian government feels there is no need to cut any estimates increasing further tensions between two parties. Manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in at 52.1 against market expectations of 53 for Sep’18.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

