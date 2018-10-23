EURINR is expected to sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.43 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciate d by 0.09 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. EU commission would ask Italy to revise their budget on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Italian prime minister n his speech hinted that Italy has no plans to leave the EU and they would revise their budget.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.

