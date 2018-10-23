App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD depreciated by 0.43 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciate d by 0.09 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.43 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciate d by 0.09 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. EU commission would ask Italy to revise their budget on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Italian prime minister n his speech hinted that Italy has no plans to leave the EU and they would revise their budget.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to trade sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.