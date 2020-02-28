EURINR is expected to sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD remained appreciated by 1.09 percent whereas EURINR depreciated by 0.78 percent. The German Business Climate Survey for February showed that the index bounced to 96.1 from 95.2 amid a bounce in the assessment and expectations. The German Federal Statistical Office confirmed 2019 Q4 GDP at 0.0%, confirming economic weakness in the Union. The EU released February Consumer Confidence, which came in better than expected at -6.1 from -6.6 previously.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.