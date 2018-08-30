EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 0.4 percent during the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 0.4 percent during the same time frame. German Ifo business climate came in 102.8 against market expectations of 101.9 for July’18. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed to improve US trade relations with the European Union following the recent escalations in disputes. French quarterly GDP came in at 0.2% in line with market expectations.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.