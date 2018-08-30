App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 0.4 percent during the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 0.4 percent during the same time frame. German Ifo business climate came in 102.8 against market expectations of 101.9 for July’18. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed to improve US trade relations with the European Union following the recent escalations in disputes. French quarterly GDP came in at 0.2% in line with market expectations.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


First Published on Aug 30, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

