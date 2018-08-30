EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciate d by 0.4 percent during the same time frame. German Ifo business climate came in 102.8 against market expectations of 101.9 for July’18. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed to improve US trade relations with the European Union following the recent escalations in disputes. French quarterly GDP came in at 0.2% in line with market expectations.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.