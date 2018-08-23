EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0. 23 percent while EURINR depreciated by same margin to close at 80.93 mark on Tuesday Euro zone quarterly GDP came in at 0.4% against market expectations of 0.3%.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0. 23 percent while EURINR depreciated by same margin to close at 80.93 mark on Tuesday Euro zone quarterly GDP came in at 0.4% against market expectations of 0.3%. However, Euro has slipped to a 13 month low against the US dollar on account of economic crisis in Turkey and investors running towards to the safe heavens.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.
