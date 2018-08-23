EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0. 23 percent while EURINR depreciated by same margin to close at 80.93 mark on Tuesday Euro zone quarterly GDP came in at 0.4% against market expectations of 0.3%. However, Euro has slipped to a 13 month low against the US dollar on account of economic crisis in Turkey and investors running towards to the safe heavens.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.