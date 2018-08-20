EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.23 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 1.8 percent during the same time frame. German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.3% for July’18. Meanwhile, Euro zone quarterly GDP came in at 0.4% against market expectations of 0.3%. However, Euro has slipped to a 13 month low against the US dollar on account of economic crisis in Turkey and investors running towards to the safe heavens. German WPI for July’18 came in at 0% against market expectations of 0.5%.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

