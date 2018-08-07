EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.13 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.18 percent during the same time frame. In the last ECB meeting Mario Draghi reiterated that ECB will end its bond purchase program by end of the year and interest rates likely to remain at same levels till summer of 2019. Meanwhile, Euro zone CPI came in at 2.1% for June’18 against market expectations of 2%. German factory orders came in at - 4% against market expectations of - 0.3% for July’ 18.

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

