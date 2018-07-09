EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.2 percent last week while EURINR fell by 0.92 percent during the same time frame. German factory orders came in at 2.6% for June’18 against market expectations of 1.1%. However, according to certain reports markets are expecting in a rate hike from ECB in Sep - Oct 2018. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had offered to resign, but i t later steadied when his Christian Social Union party reached a deal with Merkel's Christian Democrats over illegal immigration, and the resignation threat was withdrawn.

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

