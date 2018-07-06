EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.3 percent while EURINR depreciated by 0.63 percent during the same time frame. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had offered to resign, but it later steadied when his Christian Social Union party reached a deal with Merkel's Christian Democrats over illegal immigration, and the resignation threat was withdrawn. Also, German factory orders came in at 2.6% for June’ 18 against market expectations of 1.1%. However, according to certain reports markets are expecting in a rate hike from ECB in Sep - Oct 2018.

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

