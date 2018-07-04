EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.14 while EURINR depreciated by 0.09 percent during the same time frame. In its latest announcement, the ECB said that the pace of bond buying will fall from 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in September 2018 to zero in December 2018. Meanwhile, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had offered to resign, but it later steadied when his Christian Social Union party reached a deal with Merkel's Christian Democrats over illegal immigration, and the resignation threat was withdrawn. Also, PPI from Euro zone came in at 0 .8% against market expectations of 0.4% for June’ 18.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.