Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.65 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.07 percent during the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.65 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.07 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. Italy’s bond and equities suffer heavily after a sharp sell off as investors were worried about a deepening spat between Italy and EU over the country’s budget. Meanwhile, following Italy’s footsteps even French leaders started making anti - EU statements.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 12, 2018 11:48 am

