Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.9 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.55 percent during the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.9 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.55 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. The Italian spokesperson threatened to leave the single currency causing jitters in the market. However, Italy’s government decided to lower its fiscal budget deficit target for 2020 and 2021. The current estimates are 2.1% for 2020 and 1.8% for 2021 of the GDP. Negative sentiments surrounding Italy’s budget have weighed heavily on Euro in the past week.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:34 am

