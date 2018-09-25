EURINR is expected to move sideways today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 2 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 2.11 percent during the same time frame. In Mario Draghi’s latest speech he mentioned the importance of single market and the smooth sailing for Brexit for the prosperity of the union. Meanwhile, German economic sentiment data for Aug’18 came in at - 10.6 against market expectations of - 13.5. Euro zone manufacturing PMI came in line with market expectations at 54.6 for Aug’18. Euro zone CPI came in line with market expectation sat 2 percent for Aug’18.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to move sideways in today’s session.

